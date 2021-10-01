Advertisement

Chaney’s Dairy Barn partners with Kroger to stock milk in select stores

It will be carried at 41 stores between Louisville and Elizabethtown
It will be carried at 41 stores between Louisville and Elizabethtown(Chaney's Dairy Barn)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green dairy farm has made their milk available in Kroger grocery stores between Louisville and Elizabethtown.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn announced on Facebook that their milk products would be featured in 41 Kroger stores. Their whole, 2 percent and chocolate milks, as well as their half and half, would be available in a variety of sizes.

The milk can be found in coolers at Kroger stores. They say their milk is 100 percent Jersey milk, from brown cows that produce milk shown to be higher in protein and calcium.

You can find out where to get Chaney’s Dairy Barn milk here.

