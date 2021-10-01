Advertisement

Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) announced this morning that he will seek re-election.

The democratic governor officially said on social media Friday morning that he had officially filed the initial paperwork.

At this time, there have not been any republicans that have filed for a run against him.

The next democratic election takes place in November 2023.

