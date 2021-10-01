Kentucky Department of Education releases 2020-21 report card

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Education has released their annual School Report Card for the 2020-2021 school year.

The statewide testing was completed in the spring of the last school year, despite a very different school year for Kentucky students. Many schools across the Commonwealth completed at least some of the school year virtually.

Students are facing the realities of learning during COVID-19.

“We would just hope that the public and anyone who looks at the school report card would not take those numbers at face value and they would simply understand that everyone is doing the best they can in a hard situation,” said Melissa Stephanski, Chief Academic Officer and Assistant Superintendent for Warren County Public Schools.

“One thing that these results did show us is the critical importance of a highly skilled educator. Most students, and the data supports what we say in this, is that most students need that in-person face-to-face teacher in front of them. It’s just hard when it’s virtual. Some students really excel with that, but most of our kiddos really need that teacher and that one-on-one and that relationship piece to be at the highest level of performance that they can muster,” Stephanski said.

According to data from the Department of Education, many schools had less than 50% of their students scoring at ‘proficient’ or ‘distinguished.

Warren County Public Schools is falling slightly behind the state’s average in English, slightly ahead of the state in Math at 32.2% proficiency, and near the state’s average in reading at 39.2%. However, this data still means that more than 50% of the students are not ‘proficient’ in those categories.

Warren County Public Schools say they are pleased with the resiliency and flexibility students, staff, and families have had over the course of the pandemic, but they are still aiming to get better.

The state’s assessment participation rate is lower than year’s past, however across Warren County the participation rate is higher than the the state’s rate.

