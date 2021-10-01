Advertisement

KYTC announces resurfacing project in Monroe County

KYTC
KYTC(KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced a new resurfacing project in Monroe County.

The project will be to resurface KY 63 near mile marker 9 to mile marker 11.5.

They say crews will begin milling and paving within Tompkinsville on Sunday, October 3 at 6 p.m. and go until 6 a.m. the following morning. The paving and milling will alter parking and cause lane closures. They are expecting parking on South Main Street and West 4th Street to be prohibited during the resurfacing.

KYTC asks everyone to use caution while traveling through the area. The entire project will be expected to be completed by late November.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Brady
Crime Stoppers: Cody Brady Shooting
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
National Corvette Museum plans to demolish Country Hearth Inn after fire department training
Missing person Golden Alert Simpson County
UPDATE: Golden Alert cancelled for Simpson County man
Harbor Steel new Bowling Green location
Harbor Steel & Supply Corps. set to open new distribution and manufacturing operation in Bowling Green
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
It will be carried at 41 stores between Louisville and Elizabethtown
Chaney’s Dairy Barn partners with Kroger to stock milk in select stores
Poppy's visits Southern Elementary
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Southern Elementary in Beaver Dam
Tracking more clouds and warm conditions for Friday!
Warm Friday, rain chances increase this weekend!