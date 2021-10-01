KYTC announces resurfacing project in Monroe County

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced a new resurfacing project in Monroe County.

The project will be to resurface KY 63 near mile marker 9 to mile marker 11.5.

They say crews will begin milling and paving within Tompkinsville on Sunday, October 3 at 6 p.m. and go until 6 a.m. the following morning. The paving and milling will alter parking and cause lane closures. They are expecting parking on South Main Street and West 4th Street to be prohibited during the resurfacing.

KYTC asks everyone to use caution while traveling through the area. The entire project will be expected to be completed by late November.

