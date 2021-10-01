Advertisement

Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report

By Adrienne Broaddus
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (CNN) – Law enforcement officers deal with difficult cases a lot of the time, but one case became more than work to an officer in Arizona.

Lt. Brian Zach with the Kingman Police Department met one of his life’s greatest gifts during a welfare check four years ago. That call changed his life personally, giving him a new role of “dad.”

“She had a skull fracture, brain bleed and dislocated elbow. My heart felt for this little girl who was covered in bruises. She had a very strong spirit about her,” Zach recalled.

Kyla, 2, was a child abuse victim in need of a new home.

“Then the question that changed our lives forever was, ‘Would you actually consider being a placement home?’ And I immediately said ‘yes,’” Zach said.

Now, four years after the initial call, the short-term solution has become permanent.

“They said it would only be a couple of weeks to a month until they could find a placement home for her. We played it week by week, month by month court date by court date not knowing how long we would really have,” Zach said.

Zach’s childhood friend, Detective Heath Mosby was in awe of the officer. He had never heard of any other of the department’s officers doing that.

“When it finally came down to finally adoption, it was awesome,” Mosby said.

Zach is thankful to have Kyla in his life.

“God sent her to me for a reason,” he said. “She’s had a place in my heart since the night I met her.”

Zach says fostering is in his future and Kyla is now soaring.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Brady
Crime Stoppers: Cody Brady Shooting
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
National Corvette Museum plans to demolish Country Hearth Inn after fire department training
Missing person Golden Alert Simpson County
UPDATE: Golden Alert cancelled for Simpson County man
Harbor Steel new Bowling Green location
Harbor Steel & Supply Corps. set to open new distribution and manufacturing operation in Bowling Green
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
Fifty percent now say they approve of President Joe Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four...
Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election