Phoenix Rising shares triumphs from human trafficking survivors for 5 year anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local non-profit Phoenix Rising celebrated its five-year anniversary Friday evening. “we work with survivors, youth survivors, and some adults of human trafficking. We work to educate them, as well as develop and provide advocacy for them,” Board Member of Phoenix Rising Felicia Bland said.

For the anniversary, Phoenix Rising held an event at the Preservation Tasting Room and Bottle Shop. They had an exhibit that shared survivors’ stories and triumphs, highlighting how they are working to rebuild their lives. “Some do live in Kentucky, some are local here,” Bland explained. State Representative Patti Minter was in attendance.

Bland went on to say it is always important to recognize the issue of human trafficking, as it happens closer to home than you might think.

“We just had some recent arrests as a matter of fact, and if you think about it, Bowling Green sits right in the hub of major cities,” Bland said. I-65 South, you’ve got Nashville and North, you’ve got Louisville, and that’s where a lot of the things happen, I don’t think people really realize it’s here in our backyard.”

Because of the pandemic, more predators have been lurking on the internet. “We just recently encountered, maybe about a year ago, a young lady who had the courage to say something, one of her friends was actually talking to someone who she thought was someone her age online, and it turned out that it was not. It was someone that was possibly a predator,” Bland explained.

If you suspect something is even a little bit off with a particular situation, it is important to contact your local law enforcement agency.

“Just to be able to witness some of the stories and how they have triumphed just has been a blessing,” Bland said. “That’s why we’re celebrating five years of being here in Bowling Green.”

