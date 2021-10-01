Advertisement

Poppy’s Field Trip visits Southern Elementary in Beaver Dam

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Poppy paid a visit to Southern Elementary in Beaver Dam where the youth coding program was recognized for their achievements.

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to the students and the faculty that sponsors the Youth Coding Program.

Poppy’s Field Trip will be taking a break for fall break, so make sure to stay tuned in to AM Kentucky to see where Poppy, Matt, and Flora head next!

View From The Hill: Jonesville Academy honors a once thriving community with the legacy of the next generation
This week’s JA People of Action features Barbara Burks
Warren County Public Schools releases 2020-2021 school report card data
This week’s JA People of Action are Laura Orr and Cindy Rider
