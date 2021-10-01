Poppy’s Field Trip visits Southern Elementary in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens and Poppy paid a visit to Southern Elementary in Beaver Dam where the youth coding program was recognized for their achievements.

The Poppy’s Leadership Award was presented to the students and the faculty that sponsors the Youth Coding Program.

