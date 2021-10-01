Advertisement

Railroad maintenance project set to temporarily close KY 242 Rich Pond Road in Warren County

Railroad crossing repairs to impact traffic
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A railroad maintenance project is expected to close the railroad crossing at KY 242 Rich Pond Road in Warren County.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says the railroad crossing will be closed beginning October 4 through October 9.

Motorists should seek alternate route.

The work schedule is subject to change.

