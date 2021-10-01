BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the mid-to-high level clouds, Thursday was unseasonably warm like much of the week has been! Things still stay warm entering the month of October, but cooler weather is on the way!

If you need to get the weekend chores done, Friday is the day to do it! Rain chances increase going into the weekend! (WBKO)

Friday is “Food Truck Friday”, and the weather looks good for the WBKO event to benefit Hope Harbor! The first day of October looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low-to-mid 80s. We can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle, but a large majority of the region will remain dry!

The weekend looks more unsettled as the ridge that kept much of the work week dry begins to break down. This will allow waves of energy to move into the region along with sticky humidity to create scattered shower and storm chances. These ‘hit-or-miss’ variety showers and storms will be in between partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. If you’re intent on trying to work in outdoor activities this weekend, you might consider Saturday, as Sunday features a much better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms.

The rain chances roll into next week - with Monday seeing conditions similar to Sunday as the cold front begins to slide through the region. The front begins to break down and weaken - and though coverage of rain will lessen behind the front, chances won’t be zero as slight chances of showers and storms will be possible. It will be cooler behind the front, however, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid 70s through the middle of next week! You can track the rain chances plus the latest conditions and forecast on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds E at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. Warm. High 84. Low 66. Winds SW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely. High 77. Low 63. Winds at SW at 10 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 97 (2019)

Record Low Today: 32 (1924)

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 54

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8640 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 62

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.99″ (+2.35″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+5.75″)

