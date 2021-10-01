Thousands attend 36th annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The 36th annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale roared off on Thursday. This year it stretches more than 150 miles from Mammoth Cave all the way down to the Dale Hollow Lake are in Tennessee.

“We always have tons of tourists, thousands in the area, so people started setting up early this week, and are already going,” MacLean Lessenberry, the executive director of Glasgow-Barren County Tourism, said. “We’ve got food trucks, vendors from all over the place, and then shoppers from all over the place.”

People travel from all over the country to parts of South Central Kentucky to see what cool items they can find.

“We’ve got clothes, we’ve got movies,” Matessia Winchester, who set up a yard sale, said. “Everybody needs to stop by come and see us and get you a bargain!”

The shopping goes all the way down the Cordell Hull Highway. It is a big deal for Barren County-Glasgow Tourism as many people come to town and a lot of preparation goes into planning the event.

“Hotel rooms are always up during this time, so yeah, we love having it!” Lessenberry said.

Some who were set up on Thursday said they had a good crowd during the day, but are expecting more this weekend, especially on Saturday. They said they’re favorite part about the Rollercoaster Yard Sale is meeting all the people that come through.

“I met a couple people from Indianapolis, Tennessee, different places,” Linda Sanders said.

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale continues through Saturday evening. For more information, including the routes where the yard sales are located, you can go to therollercoasteryardsale.com.

