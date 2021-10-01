Vaccines, monoclonal antibodies helping keep COVID-19 under control in Ky. nursing homes

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 is still having an impact on nursing homes, but it’s not as bad as it was before, according to a nursing home director.

Christian Care Communites in Corbin, like many other residential settings, dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks last year and even had deaths, and while COVID-19 is still resulting in positive cases, it’s not nearly the story we told you about in 2020.

Nursing homes in southern Ky still dealing with covid, but director says it’s not nearly as bad as it was, because of vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments. More at noon, later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/gLFWc2uVuz — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 1, 2021

Mary Lynn Spalding with CCC told us that in early August they started noticing more positive cases. Since then, they have had 15, but all but four have recovered. However, this time, because of the vaccine, and other treatments, it’s not nearly as bad.

“We have recovered the majority of them, through giving them monoclonal antibodies on site through our community. We did have one elder pass away. Anytime we have anyone who is positive, whether they have an underlying condition or not, it is counted as a Covid death,” Spalding said.

Spalding tells us nearly 100% of their elder population has been vaccinated, and more than 60 percent of their staff. She said of those who don’t get the vaccine, they are working with each person on a person by person basis, but they are following all mandates.

The Christian Care Communites director told us the monoclonal antibody treatment has been very helpful in treating some of their residents.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.