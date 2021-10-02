Advertisement

Football Friday Night 10-1-21

WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Brett Alper and Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 7 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Bowling Green: 7

South Warren: 36

Final:

Christian County: 7

Greenwood: 39

Final:

Fulton County: 42

Russellville: 6

Final:

Hopkins County Central: 64

Logan County: 21

Final:

Central Hardin: 15

Barren County: 14

Final:

Hancock County: 28

Butler County: 22

