Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Cooksey

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -This week's Hometown Hero

Not all heroes wear capes.

Some serve and protect their community, others help put out fires.

In Allen County, one man is being praised for his servant’s heart in the Scottsville community.

Tim Meador, the jailer at the Allen County Detention Center, spoke on Michael Cooksey, and says, “I just appreciate what he does for this county and city. He’s a very strong pillar of our community.”

Don Rutheford is Cooksey’s best friend, “he is my brother from another mother,” he said.

Michael Cooksey, or Cooksey as he is known in Allen County, has been a member of the Scottsville Fire Department for the last five decades but his work in the community goes beyond answering the call of duty at the fire department.

“He is a selfless loving person and he will give his time to others. It doesn’t matter what time of day or night it is,” says Whitney Davis who is inspired by Cooksey’s servant heart.

Rutheford adds, “Michael has been, he’s always, he’s, he’s so community-minded. He’s done so much for this county. He’s kind of guy that if you need something you call him he’ll he’ll help you. You know he’s, he’s just he is a hometown hero. He’s a good guy.”

Jeff Young is a member of the Scottsville-Allen County Fire Department has worked with Cooksey, and says, “he’s always looking out for us. He’s, he’s there for the community, and he’s, he’s making sure that we’re saving lives properly. But he looks out for us as firefighters as well. That’s obviously him being the chief, but it’s on a more personal level than that he makes sure that that we’re okay.”

Those who know Cooksey, know he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

“Michael is a valuable asset to our community. He has been in public service for over 50 years. He genuinely has a heartfelt desire to serve the community doesn’t do it to be in the spotlight,” says Meador.

To some, he is the definition of a hometown hero.

“I appreciate as a person and as a friend. He is his example. He’s got a servant, personality about him. He, he doesn’t think about himself. He really concerns himself about others and mostly helps them out as much as they can. And I’ve tried to pattern my life after that, too. And he’s been a great mentor to me, ever since I’ve known him,” adds Meador.

“And he’s just a really selfless person and likes to give his heart to his community,” says Whitney Davis.

Young is grateful to Cooksey, “as a community member, thank you for the service he’s given for 50 years or more on a personal point. He means a lot.”

A sentiment Don Rutheford shares, “he’s a good guy, and very deserving of the hometown hero. He loves Allen county and I’m proud to be his friend.”

“Thank you for all you do for everybody and for my family,” says Whitney Davis.

Cooksey is also a huge advocate for the Center For Courageous Kids.

