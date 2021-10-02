October Cave Country Country Trail Challenge kicks off with biggest prize package yet

(WBKO) - It’s the final round of the Cave Country Trail Challenge! Throughout the month of October, if you visit any trail in the region, which covers Warren, Barren, Edmonson and Hart Counties, you could win a prize package worth $1,000.

“It can be paddling, it can be hiking, it can be biking, cycling, horseback riding, and all they have to do is hop on a trail, take a photo and upload that photo to one of our social media platforms, which could be Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and we’re even letting you hashtag on Tik Tok if you choose to do that now,” Rachelle Wright, the project manager with Cave Country Trails, said.

Like Wright mentioned, you are entered to win by posting a picture of you visiting any one of the trails. Each post counts for an entry and you can have unlimited entries.

“Cave Country Trails’ region is huge,” Wright said. “We offer you know, in Mammoth Cave National Park alone, there’s over 80 miles of trails, and those include biking, mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, and paddling. We hope it’s locals joining us on trails, we hope it’s people who travel, we just want to get people on the trails in our region.”

The one thousand dollar prize package includes accommodations, passes to some tourist attractions and even gift cards to local stores and restaurants. You can find a full list of what it includes and more information about the challenge by clicking here.

