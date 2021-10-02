WKU Student recalls journey to becoming a U.S. Citizen a few weeks ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For some, the journey to becoming a U.S. Citizen is not easy.

It’s full of emotions, patience, and most of all perseverance.

One WKU student can officially scratch off that huge accomplishment.

Nohelia Flores came to the U.S. when she was just 14.

Adapting to our culture was not the easiest journey but she credits her parents for the motivation to succeed.

Even though COVID-19 made her wait a little longer during the process she encourages others to also become U.S. citizens.

“It’s a, it’s a huge step and I know that that it takes courage sometimes, especially for those who don’t know the language. But it’s, it’s possible, go ahead and apply and don’t wait, I know it’s, it’s, you have to pay some but there are other organizations are willing to help you for the payment as well. So money shouldn’t be an issue. And there are also classes available for you if you need help with the exam,” says Flores.

Nohelia says the day she became a citizen was also her birthday and she felt it was like a gift to her parents and herself.

