Advertisement

WKU Student recalls journey to becoming a U.S. Citizen a few weeks ago

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For some, the journey to becoming a U.S. Citizen is not easy.

It’s full of emotions, patience, and most of all perseverance.

One WKU student can officially scratch off that huge accomplishment.

Nohelia Flores came to the U.S. when she was just 14.

Adapting to our culture was not the easiest journey but she credits her parents for the motivation to succeed.

Even though COVID-19 made her wait a little longer during the process she encourages others to also become U.S. citizens.

“It’s a, it’s a huge step and I know that that it takes courage sometimes, especially for those who don’t know the language. But it’s, it’s possible, go ahead and apply and don’t wait, I know it’s, it’s, you have to pay some but there are other organizations are willing to help you for the payment as well. So money shouldn’t be an issue. And there are also classes available for you if you need help with the exam,” says Flores.

Nohelia says the day she became a citizen was also her birthday and she felt it was like a gift to her parents and herself.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Burglary
3 arrested in Bowling Green burglary investigation
Cody Brady
Crime Stoppers: Cody Brady Shooting
Kobee Lancaster
BG/WC Task Force Drug Arrest
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
National Corvette Museum plans to demolish Country Hearth Inn after fire department training
Missing person Golden Alert Simpson County
UPDATE: Golden Alert cancelled for Simpson County man

Latest News

Cave Country Trail Challenge
October Cave Country Country Trail Challenge kicks off with biggest prize package yet
Cave Country trail Challenge Begins Again This Month
Cave Country trail Challenge Begins Again This Month
Annual Cemetery Walk Celebrates Local History
Annual Cemetery Walk Celebrates Local History
Phoenix Rising Celebrated Five year Anniversary
Phoenix Rising Celebrated Five year Anniversary