Browning Volunteer Fire Department host 3rd annual car show

ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Browning Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 3rd annual car show Saturday.

The show featured several different types of cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and vendor booths. There was also a silent auction and those who were among the first 50 to enter the show received a goody bag.

Guests were able to walk around to take pictures of the cars as well as learn a little bit about the cars and their owners.

“It’s a 1946 Dodge Brothers,” says Casey Bellany, one of the car owners at the show, “It’s got a V6 engine, automatic transmission, that’s about it”.

All proceeds from the show went to benefit the Browning Volunteer Fire Department.

