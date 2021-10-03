Advertisement

Browning Volunteer Fire Department host 3rd annual car show

Browning FD car show
Browning FD car show(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Browning Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 3rd annual car show Saturday.

The show featured several different types of cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and vendor booths. There was also a silent auction and those who were among the first 50 to enter the show received a goody bag.

Guests were able to walk around to take pictures of the cars as well as learn a little bit about the cars and their owners.

“It’s a 1946 Dodge Brothers,” says Casey Bellany, one of the car owners at the show, “It’s got a V6 engine, automatic transmission, that’s about it”.

All proceeds from the show went to benefit the Browning Volunteer Fire Department.

