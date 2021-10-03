Advertisement

A few stray showers possible tonight!

The risk for rain continues for the remainder of our evening and late night hours.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw breaks from the rain today, but some storms still popped up through south central Kentucky. Moderate to heavy downpours were seen, with some areas getting close to an inch of rain today!

The remainder of our evening will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers and storms still possible. Tomorrow looks more dry, although we cannot eliminate the risk for a few stray showers heading into the evening. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs flirting with the mid to upper 70s! A cold front approaching from the west will trigger more shower and thunderstorm activity heading into the mid-week, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella around! Beyond that, we’ll see more spotty/off-and-on storms as we approach the end of the work week. Southerly flow will keep conditions seasonable and muggy! The good news? The soggy saga ends next weekend - it’ll be a good one to spend outdoors!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Stray showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Low 58. Winds W-5

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers and storms likely. High 76. Low 61. Winds E-7

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered showers and storms likely. High 76. Low 61.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 97 (2019)

Record Low: 33 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.45″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (0.10″)

Yearly Precip: 44.64″ (+5.85″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

UV Index: Low (4)

Pollen Count: Low (0.6 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8591 Mold Spore Count)

