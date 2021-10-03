Advertisement

Greenwood boys, Warren East girls advance in 14th district soccer playoffs

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Gators boys and Warren East Raiders girls soccer teams each move on one step further in the 14th district tournament with wins Saturday afternoon.

The No. 4 seeded Greenwood boys notched a massive 13-3 blowout win over the No. 5 seeded Warren East Raiders. Greenwood opened the game on a 6-0 run and led 8-2 at halftime before cruising to the win.

Meanwhile, the No. 5 seeded Warren Central Dragons girls were in a much tighter battle with No. 4 seed Warren East. After both teams were scoreless at halftime, the Raiders pulled a quick goal just seconds out the gate in the second half. Despite multiple scoring attempts from the Dragons, they couldn’t muster much.

The game turned chippy midway through the second half when two Dragons were each issued yellow cards minutes apart from each other. Tensions caused the game to pause following the second card but it would soon resume.

Greenwood will play the top-seeded Warren Central Dragons boys Sunday at 5:30 p.m. back at Warren East High for the right to play in next week district championship game. Warren East’s girls will battle another top-seeded in the Bowling Green Purples over at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High at 3 p.m for a bid to the district title game.

