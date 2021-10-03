Advertisement

Kentucky judge won’t revist order upholing vaccine mandate

Vaccine
Vaccine(Source: WMC)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Covington, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge in Kentucky who upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has rejected a request to reconsider his decision.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the order was filed in district court in Covington on Thursday.

That’s a day before the deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption.

The judge ruled that claims raised by employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.” The suit was filed in early September by 40 employees at St. Elizabeth’s, which has a staff of around 11,200 associates and physicians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobee Lancaster
BG/WC Task Force Drug Arrest
Bowling Green Burglary
3 arrested in Bowling Green burglary investigation
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 10-1-21
Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Toby Keith and company comes to Bowling Green
Michael Cooksey
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Michael Cooksey

Latest News

A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty. Tuesday...
3 Kentucky firefighters added to national memorial
Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Toby Keith and company comes to Bowling Green
Man Indicted on Strangulation Charges
Man Indicted on Strangulation Charges
Rare World War II tank featured in Operation Anvil reenactment at Phil Moore Park
Rare World War II tank featured in Operation Anvil reenactment at Phil Moore Park