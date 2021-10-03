Advertisement

Rain chances continue into tomorrow!

A few stray showers possible late, but more rain arrives to end the weekend.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw widely scattered storms across south central Kentucky today. This soggy pattern continues into tomorrow so you’ll want to keep the rain gear with you.

Planner
Planner(wbko)

A cold front to our west will push more rain chances to end our weekend and even start our work week. We’ll see more widely scattered showers and storms enter the region by our early morning hours tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s, but it’ll still feel muggy as southerly flow brings in warm and humid air. The rainy weather saga drags into the work week as we track daily rain chances for the next 7 days! None of these storms are expected to bring a severe weather threat or a complete washout. Otherwise, we’re still tracking moderate levels of pollen due to grass, weeds, and mold so keep the allergy medications around just in case!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 77. Low 63. Winds S-11

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Low 58. Winds W-4

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 73. Low 58. Winds E-5

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 98 (2019)

Record Low: 29 (1886)

Today’s Precip: T”

Monthly Precip: T” (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 44.16″ (+5.50″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 37 / Small Particulate Matter: 59)

UV Index: Low (3)

Pollen Count: Mod (6.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8640 Mold Spore Count)

