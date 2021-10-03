Rare World War II tank featured in Operation Anvil reenactment at Phil Moore Park

AVALON, Ky. (WBKO) -The 3rd annual Operation Anvil World War II re-enactment battle took place at Phil Moore Park Saturday morning.

The event was a historically accurate reenactment battle and featured a working German Tiger Tank, which is one of five left in the world. There were close to 175 re-enactors who participated, in all forms of the battle from 9 different states.

Several veterans were also presented with medals after the first battle in a ceremony.

99-year-old Navy Veteran, Robert Hayward Minton was among those who received medals and was in the Navy at the time of World War II.

“A long time ago, I remember a lot of it, I was in World War II, joined the navy out of bowling green in October of 1942, went through several training schools, training to be an aviation mechanic,” says Minton.

Last year five World War II vets were in attendance. Guest who went to the Reenactment also got the chance to talk with reenactors after the battle about how they were involved in the re-enactment, along with a little bit of history of their part in the war.

“I’m portraying a single-core photographer,” says Zachary Drury, one of the re-enactors, “Single-core photographers were official army photographers hired by the army specifically the 161st signal photo company which would have been an operation handbill.” Drury also said the photographers’ main jobs were to photograph and film all aspects of the war.

After the first battle and medal presentation, the re-enactors took the time to pay tribute to the 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman, and a Soldier who were lost in the final days of Afghanistan.

“For me, it’s really nice to be able to honor veterans and stuff,” says Dury. “There’s not a whole lot of them left.”

