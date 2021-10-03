Toby Keith and company comes to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toby Keith’s “Country Comes to Town Tour” with special guest Matt Stell and Jackson Dean performed at Bowling Green Ballpark Saturday night.

Fans say they were eager to get to a large concert since the over year-long pandemic put a halt in large gatherings.

Keith is an award-winning superstar who has toured the world with 32 number one hits and more than 15 billion streams. Matt Stell is a platinum-certified singer and has produced two number-one hits in his career while Jackson Dean on Big Machine Records is making waves in Nashville with his unique style and critically acclaimed songwriting. The “Country Comes to Town Tour” is Keith’s 2021 tour that spans across the country and becomes the sixth major concert to track through Bowling Green Ballpark.

There were four tiers of tickets fans could purchase.

Center stage tickets were $99 with only 500 available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Field level general admission tickets were $48 while reserve general admission were available for $42. Concert goers could also purchase tickets to the Hot Rods exclusive Performance Foodservice Club for $75.

Pre-sale for Hot Rods season ticket holders and partners began on Tuesday, July 27th in the afternoon through Friday morning, prior to general public availability.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30th.

