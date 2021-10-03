Advertisement

Zappe shines again, Tops fall to Spartans 48-31

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe looks to throw a pass against Michigan State during...
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe looks to throw a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bailey Zappe had himself a game once again, but WKU Football struggled defensively again tonight losing to Michigan State 48-31 in East Lansing.

Spartans running back Kenneth Walker and quarterback Jayden Reed combined for five touchdowns while the tops defense let up a combined 519 yards.

WKU’s offense took a bit to start, Michigan State put up a lead of 42-16 with the Hilltoppers scoring two touchdowns in the fourth cutting the margin of victory to 17 points.

Zappe, who was 46-64, threw a career-high 488 passing yards throwing for three touchdowns, two of which coming in the fourth quarter. Jerreth Sterns also set a career-high in catches and yards 17 receptions and 186 yards.

The Tops fall to 1-3 on the season, two of their three losses are from Power Five opponents. They’ll be back at home next Saturday to face UTSA. Kickoff is set for 6PM

