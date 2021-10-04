Advertisement

Arts of Southern Kentucky to feature an Evening with C.S. Lewis and more in the month of October

By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several events are being brought to SKyPAC in the month of October, including a sold out show and an event put on as part of a larger downtown Bowling Green event.

On October 8, actor David Payne will be portraying author C.S. Lewis, most famously known for his Chronicles of Narnia whose radio addresses during World War II uplifted the British people. Tickets are $45 and still available.

On October 15, Zach Williams, a Christian singer from Jonesboro, Arkansas, will be performing at SKyPAC in a sold out show, and Maddie McClure with Arts of Southern Kentucky says if you still have a ticket held previously for this event, it’s good for the October 15 date.

And as part of the Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival, there will be a free showing of Disney/Pixar’s Coco, the story of a boy named Miguel who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great grandfather.

All programs will be held at SKyPAC in downtown Bowling Green, you can see what show still have tickets at https://www.theskypac.com/shows/

SKyPAC is located at 601 College Street in Bowling Green.

