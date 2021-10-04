Body found after BGFD responds to house fire on Hampton Dr.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An investigation is underway into a Bowling Green house fire in which a person was found dead.

Just after 2:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, the Bowling Green Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 600 block of Hampton Drive.

As firefighters arrived on the scene they could see smoke and fire coming from the house. Crews were told there was a potential victim, and a search revealed a person was dead inside.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. An investigation is currently underway.

