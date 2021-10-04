Advertisement

Body found after BGFD responds to house fire on Hampton Dr.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body was found inside the home.(WBKO)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An investigation is underway into a Bowling Green house fire in which a person was found dead.

Just after 2:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, the Bowling Green Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 600 block of Hampton Drive.

As firefighters arrived on the scene they could see smoke and fire coming from the house. Crews were told there was a potential victim, and a search revealed a person was dead inside.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. An investigation is currently underway.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Toby Keith and company comes to Bowling Green
Kobee Lancaster
BG/WC Task Force Drug Arrest
Bowling Green Burglary
3 arrested in Bowling Green burglary investigation
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe looks to throw a pass against Michigan State during...
Zappe shines again, Tops fall to Spartans 48-31
The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington...
Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend

Latest News

Body found after BGFD responds to house fire on Hampton Dr.
Body found after BGFD responds to house fire on Hampton Dr.
New ramp
New ramp to open at I-165 at Morgantown Road
If you're going hiking this afternoon with the start of Fall Break, you may dodge a few rain...
Brief break before more rain returns later in the week!
Interview
Ten-4 Awareness Day