Bowling Green City Commissioner, Sue Parrigin, elected to KLC Board of Directors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) membership elected Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin to serve as one of five at-large directors on the KLC Board of Directors. Parrigin became a member of the Board in January after KLC appointed her to fill a vacancy. Her election this month is her first full term on the Board and will last for two years.

The 67 people on the KLC Board of Directors develop a legislative agenda every year, provide legislative strategy, and review policy issues. The Board consists of elected city officials and representatives of organizations that serve cities. Bowling Green has been a part of KLC’s governing bodies for the past 20 years.

“It is an honor to be asked to continue my service on the KLC Board,” Commissioner Parrigin responded. “KLC advocates on behalf of cities at the Capitol, and I think it is important that Bowling Green has a voice in that conversation. We are constantly striving to improve the function and effectiveness of city government to ensure a better quality of life for all citizens.”

Commissioner Parrigin has been a member of the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners since 2015. KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney thanked her for bringing that knowledge and experience to the Board. “I know Commissioner Parrigin will continue to provide a viewpoint that is beneficial to the state and every city KLC represents,” he said. “The 2022 legislative session will involve a lot of challenging and important topics, and the Board’s guidance will be vital as we focus on ways to help our cities grow and prosper.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal organizations since 1927. The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.

