Bowling Green, Greenwood girls and Warren Central, South Warren boys advance to district championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 14th district soccer championships are set for Tuesday as the Bowling Green girls will meet Greenwood and the Warren Central boys will meet South Warren following Sunday’s semifinal games.

The top-seeded Purples girls blanked Warren East, 10-0, before the Greenwood girls also shut out South Warren, 5-0 - with both games coming at Bowling Green’s home turf.

On the boy’s side, the semifinals were held at Warren East’s field. The top-ranked Warren Central Dragons get a 2-0 victory over Greenwood before South Warren’s 2-0 victory over Bowling Green.

Both championships are slated for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

