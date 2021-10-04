Advertisement

Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society hosting Empty the Shelters and vaccine events

The Bowling Green-Warren County hosting Empty the Shelter event
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October 4-10 is National Empty the Shelters week and in honor of it, the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is offering free and reduced adoption fees on their animals.

Puppies, dogs, and kittens will have a reduced adoption fee of $25 and adult cats will be free!

In addition to the Empty the Shelters event, their clinic will be offering free booster shots of DAPPv and HCP vaccines to dogs and cats, no appointment necessary. They will be offered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

If you aren’t sure if your pet needs one of these vaccines you can call the shelter at 270-783-9404.

The Humane Society is located at 1924 Louisville Road and you can see their adoptable pets at http://www.bgshelterpets.com/

