Brief break before more rain returns later in the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a soggy weekend, especially Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms that brought over an inch of rainfall in spots! We start the work week on a drier note, but more rain is on the way in the forecast!

If you're going hiking this afternoon with the start of Fall Break, you may dodge a few rain drops. Most of the trip should be dry (though the trails could be muddy from the weekend rain). (WBKO)

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a low pressure system will deliver enough energy to allow for rain to develop through much of the work week, making this weather pattern a bit unsettled. An umbrella and even a rain coat will be handy for much of the week with rain chances each day of the work week.

On Monday, a stationary front will cross the region, allowing for slightly cooler westerly winds to force drier air. However, we cannot rule out the potential for a few stray showers or rumbles of thunder. That chance is low, but not zero. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with the drier air and peaks of sunshine warming us up despite the frontal passage. On Tuesday, better chances for rain will arrive in the midday and afternoon hours in south-central Kentucky - moving from southeast to the northwest - as the stalled front moves back across the region. The front combined with the upper-level low will allow enough energy and moisture in the atmosphere to trigger more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. Expect more rain and thunder sliding into the middle of the work week under mostly cloudy skies. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will hover around the mid 70s with a few upper 70s possible Tuesday. Thursday will be the cooler day with highs only in the low-to-mid 70s with scattered showers and storms possible - especially for folks to the east. By Friday, only isolated chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s. Total rainfall amounts through the next 5 days look to be between a half an inch and an inch and half with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

There is good news in the extended forecast as sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Beyond the seven day forecast, temperatures continue to look near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s with slight chances of rain going into the middle of October in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers & storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds W at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms likely. High 78. Low 64. Winds E at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers & storms likely. High 76. Low 63. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 92 (1959, 1903)

Record Low Today: 26 (1888)

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 53

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:24 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Pollen Count: Moderate (3.9 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8591 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 78

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.11″

Monthly Precip: 1.14″ (+0.76″)

Yearly Precip: 45.30″ (+6.51″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.