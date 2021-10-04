Advertisement

Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work

Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good portion of the state called it quits for good last year.(Source: Kentucky Chamber Foundation)
By James Dobson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Chamber published a report Friday, titled “20 years in the making: Kentucky’s workforce crisis.” The report brings hard numbers that show the state lags behind in most economic metrics.

Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good portion of the state called it quits for good last year.

“Like many things over the last 18 months, COVID has really heightened many inequities that we already had in Kentucky,” chamber president Ashli Watts said. “Workforce is definitely on the top of that list.”

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation is the state’s largest business association. Using labor statistics, the report paints a dark picture of Kentucky’s slide in workforce. For the past 20-years, the state has steadily lost workers, and COVID only sped up the process.

On October 1, the Kentucky Chamber published a report titled “20 years in the making:...
On October 1, the Kentucky Chamber published a report titled “20 years in the making: Kentucky’s workforce crisis.” The report brings hard numbers that show the state lags behind in most economic metrics.(Source: Kentucky Foundation)

Now, 43% of adults in the state are not working, or looking for a job. This number makes Kentucky number 48 for participation - Only ahead of West Virginia and Mississippi.

Although 43% seems like a debilitating number for the economy, it makes more sense when you break it down by age range. 74% of people ages 20-64 chose to work.

The report suggests several factors that lead to people not working - lack of job training, childcare availability, and the opioid crisis.

“Collectively, what we need to do is take a collective approach to deal with Kentucky’s workforce issues,” analyst Charles Aull said. “That’s really the only way we can start reversing some of these trends.”

The report suggested legislation targeting education, addiction treatment, and criminal justice reform, as key changes necessary for the state to grow.

“If those are things that we can do, that can greatly improve Kentucky’s competitiveness and overall economic prosperity.”

To see the full report, click or tap here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith at Bowling Green Ballpark
Toby Keith and company comes to Bowling Green
Kobee Lancaster
BG/WC Task Force Drug Arrest
Bowling Green Burglary
3 arrested in Bowling Green burglary investigation
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe looks to throw a pass against Michigan State during...
Zappe shines again, Tops fall to Spartans 48-31
The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington...
Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend

Latest News

A significant piece of construction on Interstate 165 in Warren County took a big step forward...
New ramp to open at I-165 at Morgantown Road
SKYPAC brings back live shows
Arts of Southern Kentucky to feature an Evening with C.S. Lewis and more in the month of October
The Bowling Green-Warren County hosting Empty the Shelter event
Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society hosting Empty the Shelters and vaccine events
If you're playing golf, we could see a stray rain chance, though much of the day will be dry...
Mix of sun and clouds with stray rain chances Monday!