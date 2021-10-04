Country Hearth Inn demolition begins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Demolition of the Country Hearth Inn, located directly by the National Corvette Museum, began Monday morning.

The museum bought the hotel in hopes to create a more beautiful campus.

The National Corvette Museum and Scott and Ritter have decided to make the demolition more environmentally friendly by recycling the concrete and other materials.

The hotel was used previously by Bowling Green Fire Department for training. Training consisted of breaking windows, getting through sections of the hotel’s roof, and much more.

Scott and Ritter say the demolition will take up to eight days, weather permitting. The hotel is expected to come completely down around 12:30 pm on Monday.

The Corvette Museum says they don’t have any immediate plans for development.

