Family Enrichment Center celebrates TEN-4 Awareness Day with City Proclamation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Family Enrichment Center celebrated TEN-4 Awareness Day Monday with a proclamation delivered by City and County officials.

TEN-4 is an acronym used to identify areas where any bruising or marks would be cause for concern on children 4 and under. It stands for Torso, Ears, and Neck on children 4 and younger.

”We chose October 4th because it is 10/4 and so what we want to do is to raise awareness in the community through making that the official day. Kentucky is a mandated reporter state. Any adult who sees something or any adult who is concerned about the potential of child abuse is required by law to report that. Then the appropriate authorities will then investigate it and try to figure out what could be going on to help them,” Lee Fowlkes, Director of Programs for the Family Enrichment Center.

Healthcare providers, social workers and child care providers are often taught to look for signs of child abuse, but those not in related professions may not be as familiar with common signs.

”Unfortunately, a lot of times kids are being abused and it’s not detected and people don’t know that that’s going on so we can’t report it. So, really the goal today is to increase awareness of a very simple method of remembering what bruises are normal and what bruises are a potential sign of abuse,” said Fowlkes.

Family Enrichment Center’s mission is to empower families and prevent child abuse by providing education, social support, crisis intervention, and a safe environment for children and their families.

