Gov. Beshear: COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear said the commonwealth is continuing its downward trend in case numbers and hospitalizations from COVID-19.

“There is a lot of positive to take from this, but what is still really hard is the loss of life we continue to see,” Beshear said.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear confirmed 1,239 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 additional deaths from the virus.

Also on a downward trend is Kentucky’s positivity rate, which is now at 9.31 percent as of Monday.

“It is falling every single day, which is what we want,” Beshear said.

Case numbers week to week also show two straight weeks of declining cases, according to state reports.

While the trends fall downward, Beshear said many state hospitals still face critical staffing issues, with 62 out of 96 hospitals reporting staffing shortages.

As of Monday, there are 118 adult ICU beds open.

Beshear also reported there are 16 pediatric patients in the hospital fighting COVID-19, with six in the ICU and 3 on a ventilator.

Over the weekend, there were 17,125 new Kentuckians who have received their first shot of the COVID vaccine, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 2,719,398.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

