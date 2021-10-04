Kentucky hits 700K total cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

There is a sense of relief as Monday’s COVID-19 numbers show noticeable drops in hospital, ICU, and ventilator rates. However, we’re not out of the woods yet.

Gov. Beshear said he sees the light, however there is some work to still do there. Numbers are still a bit higher than what they were during the latest surge.

Hospitals are still in overdrive as those are the last numbers to drop off. It goes positivity rate, cases, then hospital rates.

We heard from staff at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. They say they’re still stretched thin. They said the difference is patients who are vaccinated and those who aren’t, adding the vaccinated are typically discharged after a day or two while the unvaccinated face a tougher challenge.

“People are not getting vaccinated for COVID and not social distancing and not wearing their mask and they’re coming in sicker than I’ve ever seen before,” said Rebecca Harper, an emergency room nurse. “It’s emotionally draining when you see people that are young and you know that they would’ve lived a full life if they had made a different decision and maybe would’ve gotten the vaccine. Or people that look at you and they’re smothering essentially, and they literally say ‘if I could’ve done anything differently I would’ve gotten the vaccine.’”

The governor said it could be within a month when hospital rates can be manageable again.

On Saturday, there were 2,511 cases and 54 deaths, on Sunday there were 1,201 cases and 22 deaths, and on Monday there are 1,239 cases and 26 deaths. Kentucky’s total COVID-19 cases has hit 700,393.

Many of the newly-reported deaths were people in their 40s and 50s, according to the governor.

Gov. Beshear announced the state is seeing a 9.31% positivity rate.

To honor work of healthcare, and other essential workers, the governor says he will be sending a recommendation to the General Assembly to use $400 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to be dedicated to essential worker bonuses. This also includes grocery store workers, EMS/fire/police, and factory workers. Beshear says there is a lot to flush out and he looks forward to working with groups and legislative leaders to iron out the details.

The governor announced 2,719,398 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID vaccine. That’s 61% of Kentucky’s population, or 71% of the eligible population.

Rates of patients on a ventilator are finally showing a decrease as well. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/zyZg0t5m4U — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) October 4, 2021

