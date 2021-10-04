Advertisement

At least one Tucson Police officer shot at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson

Several law enforcement agencies were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, due to a very...
Several law enforcement agencies were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4, due to a very active scene.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - At least one officer with the Tucson Police Department was injured and at least one person was taken into custody after a shooting at the Amtrak station in downtown Tucson early Monday.

A confidential source said the TPD officer is at a local hospital. DEA agents were on the scene, along with TPD officers and SWAT.

The TPD confirmed the incident started around 7:40 a.m. near 400 North Toole Avenue and the scene was secured as of 10:50 a.m.

“We are working with fellow agencies and medical personnel to confirm the extent of injuries,” the TPD said in a tweet.

An eyewitness said two men approached another man on the train and said they wanted to talk to him. All three got off the train and that is when shots were fired.

According to the Associated Press, the train was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans and arrived in Tucson at 7:40 a.m.

A firefighter said three people were injured in the shooting.

KOLD’s Dan Marries was on the scene when one person was taken into custody. There’s no word yet on whether the person was involved in the shooting.

Marries said the Ronstadt Center, located near the train station, was evacuated and shut down earlier. He said at least 84 Amtrak passengers were loaded onto buses at the Ronstadt.

City High School, which is located near the scene, was locked down but it was lifted by 9:45 a.m.

