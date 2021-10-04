Advertisement

Locals buy last minute Powerball tickets as jackpot reached $685 Million

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of Monday afternoon, it is not too late to buy a Powerball ticket. The drawing is now worth an estimated $685 million. Several people were seen buying tickets at the Crossroads IGA off of Lover’s Lane in Bowling Green. One worker said they always see an increase in ticket sales when the jackpot reaches this much or higher.

“They’ll buy like $100 worth in Powerball, or $20 worth, it’s absolutely insane,” Jackson Pendley said. “Our sales have definitely gone up.”

The Powerball has been rolling over months, making this one the eighth largest in United States’ lottery history. There has not been a winner since last June.

“I try to play every now and then, but I saw how high the number was and I thought I’d give it a try,” Ivan Markovic said.

The drawing will take place at 9:59 p.m. central time Monday night.

