Med Center Health reports lowest number of COVID-19 patients since August

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Definitely we have seen a downtrend, not just on the number of people on the ventilator, but also the people who are requiring advanced oxygen devices,” said Dr. Karan Singh, Pulmonologist with Western Kentucky Heart and Lung.

Med Center Health in Bowling Green has reported a decline in their number of active COVID-19 patients, the lowest number since August 13th.

Dr. Singh says they hope the numbers continue to decline.

“Definitely happy that the numbers are going down. If we’ve learned anything from the spikes in the delta variant from other countries, it seems there’s a rapid uptick, then a plateau, and the decline is also fairly rapid as well,” Dr. Singh said.

The hospital reported Monday morning it had 40 COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 75-percent are unvaccinated,12 are in critical care, and 11 are on a ventilator. All of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.

Dr. Singh says some of the numbers that decrease also mean that people just come off isolation.

“For example, when you have had COVID for many days, once you cross a certain amount of days you are no longer considered infectious so we don’t consider you a COVID patient anymore,” Dr. Singh says. “That means that person my still be in the hospital, might sometimes still be on a ventilator, might still be very very sick, it’s just that they aren’t counted as an active COVID patient anymore. Which is the correct thing to do, but that is the only caveat that I will add.”

Dr. Singh is urging the public to get vaccinated. He says with the abundance of information and research the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and those around you is by getting the vaccine.

