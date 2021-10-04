New ramp to open at I-165 at Morgantown Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A significant piece of construction on Interstate 165 in Warren County took a big step forward Monday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, the final new ramp at the Exit 7 interchange at U.S. 231 Morgantown Road will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

The other ramps opened at various times throughout the project.

Crews will also turn on a new traffic signal at the southbound off-ramp and the on-ramp location.

But, the latest development does not mean work is finished.

The transportation cabinet says construction will continue in the area. Drivers need to use caution and slow down.

Part of the ramps are on temporary diversions and will be reconstructed to the permanent configuration.

The old ramps are in the process of being removed.

The entire project removes the old cloverleaf ramps originally constructed as part of the toll booth plaza.

Work should be finished by the end of the year.

