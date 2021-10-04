Showers and Thunderstorms to Increase...Again!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was mainly dry, with most of us catching a break from the rains. However, that break will be short-lived. Expect rain and thunderstorms to increase in coverage Tuesday, with more wet weather to follow!

On Tuesday, better chances for rain will arrive in the midday and afternoon hours in south-central Kentucky - moving from southeast to the northwest - as the stalled front moves back across the region. The front combined with the upper-level low will allow enough energy and moisture in the atmosphere to trigger more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. Expect more rain and thunder sliding into the middle of the work week under mostly cloudy skies. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will hover around the mid 70s with a few upper 70s possible Tuesday. Thursday will be the cooler day with highs only in the low-to-mid 70s with scattered showers and storms possible - especially for folks to the east. By Friday, only isolated chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s. Total rainfall amounts through the next 5 days look to be between a half an inch and an inch and half with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

There is good news in the extended forecast as sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Beyond the seven day forecast, temperatures continue to look near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s with slight chances of rain going into the middle of October in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 78. Low 64. Winds E-8

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. High 76. Low 63. Winds SE-7

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. High 75. Low 60. Winds S-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 92 (1959)

Record Low: 26 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.14″ (+0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 45.30″ (+6.39″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:24 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Low (3.9 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8591 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.