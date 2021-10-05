Advertisement

Beshear’s proposed essential worker bonus could ease health care worker burnout, doctor says

Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to...
Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to give bonuses to essential workers.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders want to reward people working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to give bonuses to essential workers.

With many healthcare workers facing burnout, some believe Gov. Beshear’s proposal is the right move.

The governor proposed using $400 million in American Rescue Plan money to reward essential workers. It would pay bonuses to those who have worked through the pandemic dating back to March of 2020. Beshear said essential workers who could qualify include educators, first responders, grocery store employees, factory workers, and medical staff.

Dr. Jim Borders, president of the Lexington Medical Society, says the pandemic has put a lot of strain on health care workers, forcing some to quit.

“They’ve been beleaguered for a long time, and they certainly are under a good deal of stress to remain on the frontlines,” Dr. Borders said. “I think, at first, we were fed along by the adrenaline of the situation and sort of considering it an acute situation that wouldn’t last that long but, here we are now, 18-19 months into it, and a lot of burnout is possible. Sometimes, financial incentives can mitigate some of that burnout.”

Governor Beshear said he would send his proposal to the General Assembly in the coming days. We’re waiting to hear from state Republican leadership to get their reaction.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
Country Hearth Inn demolition begins

Latest News

Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Interview
Steps for Samuel
Rainfall amounts will be higher along and east of I-65 in south-central Kentucky while areas...
Tracking increased rain chances Tuesday afternoon
A photo of a doe standing in a field.
‘Antler Alert’ issued as peak season for crashes involving deer arrives