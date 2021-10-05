Advertisement

Bowling Green announces details for 2021 Veterans Day Parade

By Kelly Dean
Oct. 4, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Bowling Green is preparing for its annual Veterans Day Parade after it had canceled last year’s event due to COVID.

According to the city’s Twitter page, the parade will be on November 6 at 10 a.m. which will begin near Circus Square Park and end at 6th and State Street.

Parade entries are being accepted right now and individuals/groups have until October 22 to register.

If you want more information, please contact the Parks Office at (270) 393-3549.

