Budweiser Clydesdales coming to south central Kentucky in mid-November

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will return to south central Kentucky after cancelling a prior visit over the Fourth of July holiday.

The Clydesdales will make appearances in Bowling Green, Cave City, and Morgantown November 17-20, 2021.

According to Smith Brothers Distributing, they are scheduled for the following appearances:

November 17 at 4:00 p.m. at Kroger on 2945 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green

November 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Double Dogs on 1780 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green

November 19 starting at 5:00 p.m. in downtown Morgantown

November 20 starting at 1:00 p.m. in downtown Cave City

