Caverna Independent Schools to host Covid vaccine clinic

Horse Cave, Ky. (WBKO) - The Caverna Independent School District is partnering with Med Center Health to host a Covid vaccine clinic this month.

The clinic will be located at the nurse’s office at the high school. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and it is open to anyone 12 years old or older, on October 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In order to get the vaccination, call 270-786-2372 to make an appointment no later than October 11.

Individuals will receive the first dose at the clinic on October 13 and the second dose on November 3.

According to the state’s Covid vaccine dashboard, 46 percent of the population ages 12-15 have received at least the first dose, and 51 percent of the population ages 16-17 have received it.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.