Advertisement

Caverna Independent Schools to host Covid vaccine clinic

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Horse Cave, Ky. (WBKO) - The Caverna Independent School District is partnering with Med Center Health to host a Covid vaccine clinic this month.

The clinic will be located at the nurse’s office at the high school. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and it is open to anyone 12 years old or older, on October 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In order to get the vaccination, call 270-786-2372 to make an appointment no later than October 11.

Individuals will receive the first dose at the clinic on October 13 and the second dose on November 3.

According to the state’s Covid vaccine dashboard, 46 percent of the population ages 12-15 have received at least the first dose, and 51 percent of the population ages 16-17 have received it.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
Country Hearth Inn demolition begins

Latest News

As the pandemic altered life in 2020, new data shows the number of collisions on the state’s...
Accidents on Kentucky roads dropped 23.9% in 2020, but fatalities increased
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Interview
Steps for Samuel
Governor Andy Beshear is asking the General Assembly to use $400 million in federal funding to...
Beshear’s proposed essential worker bonus could ease health care worker burnout, doctor says