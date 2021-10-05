Franklin-Simpson boys mercy rule Logan Co., advance to 13th district championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats boys soccer team advances to the 13th district championship game in dominant fashion with an 11-0 mercy rule victory over the Logan County Cougars on Monday.

Franklin-Simpson, playing a Cougars team hobbled by injuries, took a 4-0 lead just under 10 minutes into the game before going on another 7-0 run to put the game away for good.

Thursday night’s district title game will feature the Wildcats and the winner of Tuesday’s Russellville-Todd County Central game at 7:30 p.m. in Russellville.

