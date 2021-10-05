More Wet Weather for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday saw rain return to much of South-Central KY. Some spots saw as much as one inch of rain, while others picked up much less. Everyone stands a good chance of getting wet again Wednesday, though!

Expect more rain and thunder sliding into the middle of the work week under mostly cloudy skies. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will hover around the mid 70s with a few upper 70s possible Tuesday.

Thursday will be the cooler day with highs only in the low-to-mid 70s with scattered showers and storms likely - especially for folks to the east. By Friday, only isolated chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s. Total rainfall amounts through the next 4 days look to be between a half an inch and an inch and half with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

There is good news in the extended forecast as sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more late summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Beyond the seven day forecast, temperatures continue to look near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s/low 80s with slight chances of rain going into the middle of October in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. High 76. Low 65. Winds SE-9

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. High 75. Low 62. Winds S-7

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Slight chance of a shower. High 78. Low 60. Winds SW-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 93 (1951)

Record Low: 31 (1968)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.17″ (+0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 45.33″ (+6.29″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

UV Index: Mod (4)

Pollen Count: Low (4.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8300 Mold Spore Count)

