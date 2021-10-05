Advertisement

Pregnancy, infant loss memorial planned for October 14

By Laura Rogers
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Later this month will be a special gathering for families who have lost their children in pregnancy, birth or the child’s first months of life.

Steps for Samuel will host a memorial event on Thursday, October 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Buchanan Park on Nashville Road in Bowling Green. Parents will share the name of the baby they lost and be able to connect with other families who have lost children in pregnancy and infancy. There will be a proclamation, tree dedication, an awareness walk and candlelight vigil.

According to the March of Dimes, as many as half of all pregnancies may end in miscarriage. Steps for Samuel aims to erase the stigma associated with pregnancy loss, and provide support, care and compassion for families grieving the loss of a baby. Caitlin Burklow, who serves on the Steps for Samuel Board of Directors, said, “We hope to create a safe space where moms and families can just come, share their story, and honor those that we have lost.”

Learn more about Steps for Samuel here.

