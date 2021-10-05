Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul raises $4 million for campaign in past three months

By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WBKO) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that his Senate campaign raised more than $4 million in the past quarter.

According to his campaign, that’s the largest amount raised in any three-month period compared to his two previous senate campaigns.

The latest quarter brings Paul’s campaign contributions to more than $9 million raised year-to-date leaving his campaign with nearly $7 million.

[Story continues after Tweet]

The quarter began with democrat Charles Booker announcing his bid to unseat Paul. Booker said on social media he’s raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.

Booker responded to the news about Paul’s fundraising efforts on Twitter saying, “We are going to beat Rand Paul for half the price. It won’t even be close... At the start of my last race, we were being outspent 40 to 1. We shocked the entire country then.”

