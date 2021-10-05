Tracking increased rain chances Tuesday afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was relatively quiet for most weather-wise with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will be different as more moisture moves into the region!

Temperatures will be seasonably warm, but we have increasing clouds and rain chances going into the afternoon. (WBKO)

Tuesday starts off with areas of patchy fog, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with mid-to-high level clouds in the region. Clouds will increase to become variably cloudy. Chances for rain will arrive in the midday and afternoon hours in south-central Kentucky - moving from southeast to the northwest - as a warm front will move into the region. The surface front combined with an upper-level low pressure system will allow enough energy and moisture in the atmosphere to trigger more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Expect more rain and thunder sliding into the middle of the work week under mostly cloudy skies. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will hover around the mid 70s with a few upper 70s possible Tuesday.

Thursday will be the cooler day with highs only in the low-to-mid 70s with scattered showers and storms likely - especially for folks to the east. By Friday, only isolated chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s. Total rainfall amounts through the next 4 days look to be between a half an inch and an inch and half with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts will be higher along and east of I-65 in south-central Kentucky while areas west of I-65 will experience lighter amounts of rain over the next five days. (WBKO)

There is good news in the extended forecast as sunshine takes over just in time for the weekend with more late summer-like weather! Highs will be in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Beyond the seven day forecast, temperatures continue to look near-to-above average along with near average moisture in the region. This means you can expect the mid-to-upper 70s/low 80s with slight chances of rain going into the middle of October in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM scattered showers & storms likely. High 78. Low 64. Winds E at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers & storms likely. High 76. Low 65. Winds SE at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms likely. High 75. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1951)

Record Low Today: 31 (1968, 1901)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8300 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.14″ (+0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 45.30″ (+6.39″)

