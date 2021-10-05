Advertisement

Unauthorized individual enters WKU residence halls

Pearce Ford Tower at WKU
Pearce Ford Tower at WKU(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University sent an email to students saying an unauthorized individual entered two residential halls over the course of two days and had to be removed.

According to the email, the person was unarmed when they entered Hilltopper and Rodes Harlin Halls Sunday evening.

University Police were contacted immediately when hall staff members were notified. The email says the unauthorized individual was removed and banned from campus.

On Monday night, officials say the same unauthorized individual attempted to enter Pearce Ford Tower on Monday night. Hall staff confronted the individual, preventing them from entering and University Police were contacted.

The unauthorized individual was arrested by University Police.

Housing & Residence Life will be hosting town hall meetings in Hilltopper and Rodes Harlin Halls to address concerns and answer questions.

