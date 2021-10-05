Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Bowling Green house fire in which a body...
Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear wants to use $400M in American Rescue Plan dollars for bonuses to essential workers
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
NCM will demolish the building to "create a more beautiful campus."
Country Hearth Inn demolition begins

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference...
Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say
This week was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook, which owns the photo-sharing...
Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide
As the pandemic altered life in 2020, new data shows the number of collisions on the state’s...
Accidents on Kentucky roads dropped 23.9% in 2020, but fatalities increased
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
LIVE: President Biden discusses infrastructure, agenda